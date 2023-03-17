Foreign secretary in China to discuss financial issues

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Secretary Dr Asad Majeed Khan arrived in China on Thursday to discuss the financial problems being faced by Pakistan and other important bilateral issues.

According to sources, the secretary is expected to hold a meeting with the Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang on Friday and discuss ways to strengthen the strategic partnership between the two countries.

In addition, political talks between Pakistan and China would also take place, which would be jointly chaired by Dr Asad Majeed and Vice Foreign Minister of China Sun Weidong.