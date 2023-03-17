Foreign secretary in China to discuss financial issues

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Secretary Dr Asad Majeed Khan arrived in China on Thursday to discuss the financial problems being faced by Pakistan and other important bilateral issues.
According to sources, the secretary is expected to hold a meeting with the Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang on Friday and discuss ways to strengthen the strategic partnership between the two countries.
In addition, political talks between Pakistan and China would also take place, which would be jointly chaired by Dr Asad Majeed and Vice Foreign Minister of China Sun Weidong.
ISLAMABAD: The prime minister doesn’t recognise Imran Khan as a politician.It was indicated by him Thursday evening...
Police say they have not arrested the PTI leader
Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto. Courtesy Faheem Soomro InstagramISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari...
New guidelines will remain in place till April 30
TRIPOLI: More than two tonnes of natural uranium reported missing by the UN’s nuclear watchdog in war-scarred Libya...
ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority Thursday reviewed the federal government’s request for...