Officials inspect land distribution in Lower Dir

TIMERGARA: Senior officials of Lower Dir district on Thursday inspected the ongoing process of land distribution between residents of Shatai Darra and Malakan-i-Ghara in light of the Supreme Court orders.

Deputy Commissioner Lower Dir Iftikhar Ahmad Marwat, District Police Officer (DPO) Tariq Iqbal, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC-general) Abdul Wali Khan, revenue department officials Tahir Hassan, Aminuddin, Rahim Said, GIS officer Imtiaz Khan and elders from Shatai Darra and Malakan-i-Ghara were present on the occasion.

Balambat Tehsildar Saeedur Rahman gave a detailed briefing to the deputy commissioner about the progress made so far. GIS officer Imtiaz Khan said that the land distribution was being done according to principles of modern GIS/GPS techniques.

The deputy commissioner expressed satisfaction regarding progress made so far and directed the officials to speed up the process.

Iftikhar Ahmad Marwat appreciated the role of Jirga, officials of district administration, police and elders from both sides for resolving the decades-old land dispute while saving precious lives. He especially lauded the role played by all members of Dir jirga in the matter. Elders from both parties thanked the district administration for amicably resolving the longstanding land dispute in Shatai Dara.