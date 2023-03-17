Cops in Mardan to get relief in treatment, education

MARDAN: An agreement was signed with health and educational institutions for special concessions and discounts for the families of the police force.
A police spokesman said that District Police Officer Najibur Rehman signed the agreement with Medi Health Laboratory and ASPIRE Grammar School in Mardan district to
provide concessions to the serving cops, police martyrs and their families in the
district.
As per the agreement between Mardan Police and the healthcare and educational institutions, both the Medi Health Lab and ASPIRE Grammar School would give 50percent concession in fee to the cops and their families for medical tests as well as enrolment for education in various classes.
