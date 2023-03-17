‘Pakistan keeping up with global trend of new energy’

Islamabad: Pakistan is keeping up with the global trend of new energy.Electric mobility has become indispensable for Pakistan. Entities striving to introduce electric mobility in Pakistan, including Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) and local enterprises, are actively involved in diverse engagements related to the development of the Electric Vehicle (EV) value chain in the country.
This was stated by Prof. Nauman Ahmad Zaffar, Director of Energy and Power Systems Cluster and the National Incubation Centre.
Developing EVs in Pakistan is a potential solution for the country both in terms of improving the quality of the environment and making full use of electricity. In a recent interview Prof. Zaffar noted that the transport sector contributes almost 43% to the total airborne emissions in the country.
