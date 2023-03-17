Stray kite twine kills minor in Shad Bagh

LAHORE: A five-year-old boy was killed by the string of a stray kite in the Shad Bagh area on Thursday. The victim identified as Ali Haider was on his way along his father on a bike when the string of a stray kite fell on his neck and slashed his throat. As a result, the boy died on the spot.

Shad Bagh Police registered a case against unidentified persons. Caretaker Chief Minister ordered legal and departmental action against officials responsible for negligence and called for a report from CCPO Lahore in this regard. He expressed strong condemnation for incidents of kite flying despite the ban. He has directed for strict enforcement of the kite flying ban in Punjab, including Lahore, and effective crackdown against those violating the law.

He also expressed his sympathy and condolence to the bereaved family while expressing his grief. Two shot at, injured in fight: Two persons were shot at and injured during a fight in the Kot Lakhpat area on Thursday.

The victims identified as Sajid and Latif were admitted to hospital. Kot Lakhpat police have registered a case against the culprits involved in the firing. Illegal structures razed, sealed: Lahore Development Authority (LDA) conducted a grand sealing/demolition operation here on Thursday.

The operation was carried out on the instructions of LDA DG and under the supervision of Chief Town Planner (CTP) Shakeel Minhas. Director DTP-II Salman Mehfooz said that an illegal structure on Canal Road was partially demolished, a commercial market near Yateem Khana was demolished due to illegal conversion, two shops near a beverages factory were demolished, an illegal sports hall was demolished in P Block Sabzazar, shutters were removed on Bund Road on account of illegal conversion, an illegal Subdivision in Pak Block was demolished, nine properties were sealed on account of defaults in commercialisation charges and two properties were sealed on Link Wahdat Road on account of illegal conversion.

Meanwhile, Commissioner Lahore and LDA DG Muhammad Ali Randhawa visited LDA City and reviewed the ongoing development work. Chief Engineer I Israr Saeed and Director LDA City briefed the DG LDA regarding the development works here on Thursday. Randhawa visited under construction sports complex in Jinnah Sector and also inspected the construction works on Chenab Road.

He directed to speed up development works and director concerned should regularly update him on the work progress. During his visit, Randhawa said that LDA City was the future of Lahore and with the completion of construction of Chenab Road, LDA City will be connected to Ferozepur Road and Ring Road.