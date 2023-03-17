TTP claims responsibility for attack on Kohat police

KOHAT: The Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan on Thursday claimed responsibility for the two bomb attacks on Jarma Police Station.

TTP spokesman Muhammad Khurasani said that their men first hurled hand-grenades on the police station and then triggered another explosion with a remote-controlled bomb. He said that they exploded the bomb planted earlier at the site after the police and security forces personnel and vehicle gathered there.

It may be mentioned that a passer-by and two personnel of security forces had sustained injuries after the terrorists attacked the Jarma Police Station with hand-grenades and later a police vehicle was targeted with explosives.

District Police Officer Shehzada Umar Abbas had told that unidentified terrorists had attacked the Jarma Police Station of the Kohat district.

After a short while, an explosive device went off near the police station as soon as police reinforcements were rushed to the site in several vehicles. A police vehicle had damaged in the attack as well.

However, there was no human casualty. The police and security forces rushed to the site and launched a search operation in the area to hunt down the perpetrators of the attacks. The University Road was closed to traffic as fear gripped the area and It is to be mentioned here that Kohat University of Science and Technology is located near the Jarma Police Station