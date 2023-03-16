Pakistan, China to focus on agricultural industry chain

Islamabad: Pakistan, China will focus on construction of the entire agricultural industry chain system, deep processing of agricultural products and related industrialisation development.

“Through bilateral cooperation projects, the two sides can increase the added value and utilisation rate of Pakistan’s agricultural products, helping local farmers increase their income. This was stated by Chen Wei, vice mayor of Qingzhou City, in an interview with China Economic Net. Meanwhile, the transformation and output of our agricultural technology can generate profits, which as undoubtedly a win-win situation,” said Chen Wei.

A Documents of Understanding (DoU) was signed lately between National University of Sciences and Technology, Pakistan (NUST), Weifang Engineering Vocational College, Qingzhou Municipal Govt and Weifang National Comprehensive Pilot Agriculture Zone, through which four sides will carry out a series of high-level agricultural industrialization construction. “Transform our current agricultural infrastructure should be priority among priorities,” Dr Hussain Ahmad Janjua, Principal, Atta-ur-Rahman School of Applied Biosciences (ASAB), NUST said. “Different initiatives such as development of high yielding varieties, seed hybridization projects, plant molecular biology and automation of farms are on our list.”

In answer to Dr Janjua, Chen Wei told the CEN that the four sides have agreed to work together in promoting technology cooperation under the framework of CPEC, with the focus on construction of the entire agricultural industry chain system, deep processing of agricultural products and related industrialization development.

“As for future, we will begin with three aspects: standardized cultivation as first, especially facility agriculture due to systematic agricultural facilities is one of the keys of agricultural modernisation.” The reporter learned that take the SAS self-controlled soilless cultivation technology as an example, using soilless cultivation facilities to cultivate fruits and vegetables in hilly areas can save land to the greatest extent.

At present, the first demonstration park has started construction in Qingzhou, which can increase the utilization rate of idle waste land in low hills by 5%-10%, release 40,000-80,000 mu (2667-5333 hectares) of land, and drive more than 10,000 people to achieve reemployment. “Secondly, precise crop fertilization and harvest loss reduction are also our focus. Based on soil composition tests and fertilizer field experiments, we’ll scientifically guide local farmers to improve fertilizer utilization efficiency and crop yield through formula fertilization.

In addition, advanced agricultural machinery equipment and technology can also help Pakistani farmers to reduce the loss of machine harvest,” Pan added.