Moot on climate change begins

LAHORE: A two-day international conference on climate change challenges and responses started at a university on Wednesday.

Lahore High Court Judge Jawad Hassan, Guest of Honours USAID’s Deputy Mission Director Michael Rossman, Danish Ambassador Jacob Linulf, Proctor UCP Dr Nassar Ikram and Dean Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences and Conference Head Dr. Khalid Manzoor Butt were also present at the opening ceremony of the conference.

On the first day, researchers presented their papers on important topics including climate change and national security, global economy & response. The tesearchers also participated in the panel discussion.

Prof Ishtiaq Ahmed from Stockholm University Sweden, Dr Balvir Singh, Deputy Head of Political Sciences, National University of Singapore, Nadeem Riaz, Ambassador and renowned environmentalist Ahmed Rafay Alam chaired the sessions. Dr Khalid Manzoor Butt, Chief Organiser of the conference and Faculty Dean welcomed the guests and participants and explained the objectives and objectives of the conference. Pro Rector of the private university Dr Nassar Akram appreciated the efforts of Dr Khalid Manzoor and his team for organising the conference on the most important topic of environment.