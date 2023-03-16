SMBR launches e-stamping system

LAHORE: Senior Member Board of Revenue (SMBR) Nabeel Javed has launched e-stamping system during his visit to Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) office in Arfa Karim Tower on Wednesday.

Member Taxes Saqib Manan, Secretary Revenue Maher Shafqatullah Mushtaq, Secretary Taxes Taseer Ahmed, Deputy Secretary Staff Roman Barana, DG PLRA Saira Umer and other officers were also present on this occasion.

Nabeel Javed also chaired a meeting in Arfa Karim Tower in which the officers concerned briefed about the e-stamp, court fee, CVT, stamp duty and TMA tax.

In the briefing, it was stated that the verification of the stamp papers issued on a daily basis throughout the province is going on through bar code and numbering and 80 percent of the citizens are satisfied with the issuance of e-stamp papers. The sale of fake stamp papers has decreased due to the issuance of e-stamps.

Nabeel Javed on this occasion said that security features should be given in stamp papers to prevent the sale of fake stamps and Bank of Punjab should take steps for issuance of certificates through biometrics. He said that the paper work should also be started on increasing the court fee so that court cases can be reduced and the officers should utilise all the capabilities to meet the revenue target.

Later, SMBR along with other officers paid a surprise visit to the service centre and the office of Sub-Registrar Nishtar Town. SMBR reviewed the facilities provided to citizens in revenue offices and also inquired about the provision of revenue services to the citizens in the offices.

SMBR also reviewed the procedure for issuance of stamp paper and payment of stamp fee. He said that the BoR is striving to provide the best services to the citizens. Steps are underway to develop the revenue department on modern lines. He said that citizens should come to his office to resolve their revenue-related issues. He stated that his doors are always open for public under the open door policy. He said that strict actions have been initiated against those involved in corruption and those who deliberately obstruct the work of citizens.

SMBR ordered to clean Nishtar Town registrar office and replace dilapidated furniture and issued instructions to renovate the branch in the style of a rural centre mall. He said that the work will start to issue TMA corporation fee challan and other taxes on the format of e-stamp paper by which the applicants will not have to visit distant offices for passing registry.