Pharma crisis

The shortage of various life-saving medicines across the country has reached an alarming level, which has denied patients access to safe and effective treatment. While practically nothing is being done by the government to counter the shortage, the pharmaceutical companies are warning of a suspension in production of other medicines too, due to non-availability of raw materials in the wake of the prevailing economic crisis and import restrictions. Furthermore, the pharmaceutical industry has asked for an increase in drug prices, citing higher manufacturing costs. There is an urgent need for the government to ensure uninterrupted supply of medicines at reasonable and affordable prices.
Hussain Siddiqui
Islamabad
There has been an alarming increase in the number of stray dogs in Karachi. Residents are becoming increasingly...
There is a need for a proper review of the staffing of government departments and agencies. For example, the health...
I would like to draw the attention of the federal and Sindh governments towards the lack of public transportation in...
Recently, Saudi Arabia and Iran agreed to restore diplomatic ties, frozen since 2016, under a deal brokered by China....
I am writing with a deepening education crisis trailing at our heels. During every emergency, it’s our children’s...
I am writing to express my concern about the state of local governance in Karachi. While our city has a number of...