Pharma crisis

The shortage of various life-saving medicines across the country has reached an alarming level, which has denied patients access to safe and effective treatment. While practically nothing is being done by the government to counter the shortage, the pharmaceutical companies are warning of a suspension in production of other medicines too, due to non-availability of raw materials in the wake of the prevailing economic crisis and import restrictions. Furthermore, the pharmaceutical industry has asked for an increase in drug prices, citing higher manufacturing costs. There is an urgent need for the government to ensure uninterrupted supply of medicines at reasonable and affordable prices.

Hussain Siddiqui

Islamabad