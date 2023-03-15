 
Wednesday March 15, 2023
N Korea fires two ballistic missiles, says Seoul

By AFP
March 15, 2023

SEOUL: North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles on Tuesday, Seoul said, Pyongyang´s second launch in three days and the first since South Korea and the United States began their largest joint military drills in five years.

Washington and Seoul have ramped up defence cooperation in the face of growing military and nuclear threats from the North, which has conducted a series of increasingly provocative banned weapons tests in recent months.