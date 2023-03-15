N Korea fires two ballistic missiles, says Seoul

SEOUL: North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles on Tuesday, Seoul said, Pyongyang´s second launch in three days and the first since South Korea and the United States began their largest joint military drills in five years.
Washington and Seoul have ramped up defence cooperation in the face of growing military and nuclear threats from the North, which has conducted a series of increasingly provocative banned weapons tests in recent months.
PARIS: The chances have plummeted that a newly-discovered asteroid with the potential to wipe out a city will hit...
WASHINGTON: Protecting Ukraine is not “vital” for the United States, likely presidential candidate Ron DeSantis...
BRUSSELS: A Russian fighter jet on Tuesday dumped fuel on an American drone over the Black Sea then collided with it,...
STOCKHOLM: Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said on Tuesday the likelihood that Finland would join Nato before...
BERLIN: Germany´s military has too little of everything and its barracks are “pitiful” with some lacking WiFi and...
FRANKFURT, Germany: Two schoolgirls have confessed to stabbing to death a 12-year-old girl in Germany, police said on...