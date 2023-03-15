Polish activist found guilty of supplying abortion pills

WARSAW: Polish activist Justyna Wydrzynska was on Tuesday found guilty of supplying a pregnant woman with abortion pills in the Catholic country, her NGO said, in Poland´s first such case.
Poland has one of Europe´s most restrictive termination laws and all abortion is banned except in cases of rape and incest, or when the mother´s life or health is considered at risk. “Guilty: of providing assistance,” the Abortion Dream Team organisation co-founded by Wydrzynska said on Twitter following the verdict.
It added that she was sentenced to “eight months of community service at 30 hours a month.”
Wydrzynska had faced up to three years in prison on charges of “helping with an abortion” and “unauthorised possession of medicine”.
