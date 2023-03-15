Estranged leaders demand PMLN provincial council meeting

PESHAWAR: The Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) estranged leaders on Tuesday and called for convening the party provincial council meeting forthwith after complaining that the party’s ideological workers were being ignored.

The meeting was held at the residence of KP former governor Iqbal Zafar Jhagra here, which through a resolution demanded convening the provincial council meeting without any delay.

Prominent among the participants were the former chief minister and governor Sardar Mehtab Ahmad Khan, Ex-governor Iqbal Zafar Jhagra, former provincial ministers Abdul Subhan Khan and Malik Jehanzeb, Arbab Khyzer Hayat besides other party activists.

The speakers said sincere and devoted workers who had rendered sacrifices during General Musharraf’s regime had been pushed to the wall and those enjoying power with the military dictator were being patronized.

They accused the party provincial chief of having made PMLN his personal property and ignoring the ideological workers. They said ideological workers were the real asset to the party and they should be given respect and proper status in the party.

Though the meeting reposed trust in the leadership of the party supremo Nawaz Sharif and President Shahbaz Sharif, there was no-confidence in the party’s provincial president Engr Amir Muqam, saying the provincial leadership had damaged the party and annoyed the sincere and devoted activists triggering concern among the ideological workers.