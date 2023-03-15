Loan defaulter indicted

LAHORE: A banking court Tuesday indicted an alleged defaulter for disowning mortgaged house after taking loan from a bank.
The court has also sought record from the DHA regarding the property mortgaged for the loan. The Banking Court Judge Safdar Ali Bhatti heard the request for auction of property. As per bank claims, citizen Qasim ur Rehman obtained loan from bank against documents of 2 kanal house located in DHA.
The bank stated that a decree of Rs66.9 million was issued against the defaulter for non-payment of loan.
