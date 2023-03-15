Modern tech to boost livestock sector

LAHORE: The Department of Veterinary Medicine of the University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore in collaboration with Higher Education Commission (HEC) and under the umbrella of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) organised a two-day International Conference on Health Security (ICHS) which started here Tuesday.

Federal Minister of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal presided over the inaugural session of the conference while Member Higher Education Commission Lt-Gen (r) Muhammad Asghar, Secretary Livestock & Dairy Development Department Punjab Muhammad Masood Anwar, UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad, Vice-Chancellor University of Education Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha and renowned veterinary and medical practitioners, scholars, researchers and academicians from different countries, including Korea, China, Saudi Arabia, UAE, USA and all over the Pakistan are participating physically and virtually in ICHS.

Earlier, Ahsan Iqbal along with Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad and other dignitaries inaugurated the conference. Speaking on the occasion, Ahsan Iqbal stressed the adoption of innovative modern technologies and practices to boost livestock sector in Pakistan. He said it is direly needed to enhance milk production through innovative research and proper farm management. Ahsan Iqbal further said academia should work with industry to implement its innovative ideas.

He said it was necessary to focus on enhancing our agriculture production and export of livestock, dairy and poultry products to other countries.

Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad said that the conference focused on zoonosis, rabies disease, climate change, environment, food security and safety, water scarcity and management, stunting and food wasting, human health and trade facilitation, etc.