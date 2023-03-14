Islamabad: Pakistan Tobacco Company Limited (PTC) was awarded with four prestigious awards for their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives in the categories of ‘Business Practices’, ‘Green Environmental Stewardship’, ‘Sustainability Innovation’ and ‘D&I Leader’, says a press release.

The prestigious CSR awards, registered with the IPO, government, was presented to Pakistan Tobacco Company Limited at a 12th Annual Int’l CSR Summit and Awards ceremony held in Karachi. The decision of the panel was ratified by the executive board of The Professionals Network (TPN) and Ethical Business Update (EBU a digital magazine). While commenting on this huge recognition of the company’s efforts, MD and CEO PTC Syed Ali Akbar said “We are honoured to be the award winners for the four highly vetted CSR categories this year.

These awards are not just a validation of our company’s efforts in creating a positive impact on society and the environment. It also serves as a reminder that businesses have a responsibility to contribute to the greater good and to strive for sustainable development.” PTC will continue its commitment towards creating a positive impact in social uplift and environment protection and creating A Better Tomorrow for all our stakeholders, he added.