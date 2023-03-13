Security for religious, cultural activities

LAHORE: Lahore police have been providing full security to religious, cultural and sports activities here in the city.

According to the spokesperson for Lahore Police, the safety of the participants of cultural, food and music festivals in parks, highways, entertainment places was ensured on the occasion of Jashan-e-Baharan. More than 1,200 police officers performed their duties for Jashan-e-Baharan and its related events. More than 1,000 jawans were deployed for the security of Hazrat Madhu Lal Hussain's Urs.