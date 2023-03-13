Odermatt wins giant slalom to seal World Cup overall title





KRANJSKA GORA: Marco Odermatt won the World Cup overall title for the second year running on Sunday when he took victory in the giant slalom for the second time in 24 hours.

The 25-year-old Swiss, who is also Olympic giant slalom champion, beat his great rival Aleksander Kilde Aamodt of Norway into second in the standings by almost 600 points.

In sunny, warm conditions on soft snow Odermatt made it two giant slalom victories in two days.

In Sunday’s race Odermatt beat Henrik Kristoffersen by 0.32sec and Alexis Pinturault was third at 0.70sec.

He was fastest on the first descent on Sunday but had to give it all as he pushed for the line.

“It’s mad, I can hardly believe it,” said Odermatt. “It was a huge struggle and I took a lot of risks going for the line.”

Odermatt could now become just the second man to break the 2,000 points barrier after Hermann Maier 23 years ago.