Army dominate boxing semis

KARACHI: Army on Sunday were dominating the semi-finals bouts of the Chairman KPT 40th Men National Boxing Championship which is in progress here at the KPT Sports Complex.

Till filing of the story, out of 12 semi-finals bouts Army had won five. They were followed by Navy, WAPDA and PAF as their two fighters each had progressed to the finals. Punjab’s one boxer had reached the finals.

Pakistan’s top fighter Zohaib Rasheed was among the boxers who had reached the finals which will be conducted on Tuesday (tomorrow).

In men’s minimum weight (46-48kg) semi-finals, Mohammad Faheem of Army got walkover against Umar Afandi of Sindh while the country’s top boxer and Asian Championship 2022 bronze medallist Zohaib Rasheed of Navy downed Jehanzeb Khan of WAPDA 5-0.

In men’s flyweight (48-51kg) semi-finals, Ataullah of WAPDA got the better of Ali Raza of Balochistan 5-0. In the same weight, Sajid Rasheed of Navy defeated Husban of Sindh 5-0 to make it to the finals.

In men’s bantamweight (51-54kg) semi-finals, Mohammad Qasim of Army defeated Mohsin Mehmood of AJK after the latter retired in the first round. In the same weight, Somama Rehman of Punjab shocked WAPDA’s Jalal Uddin 5-0 to qualify for the finals.

In the featherweight (54-57kg) semi-finals, Zakir Hussain of Army defeated Aurangzeb of Navy 4-1, while Naqeebullah of WAPDA defeated Bilal Ashraf of Islamabad 5-0.

In the men’s lightweight (57-60kg) semi-finals, Shahab Uddin of PAF defeated Zeeshan Ali of Punjab 5-0 while Ibrahim of Army got walkover against Babar Ali of KPT 5-0.

In the men’s light welterweight (60-63kg) semi-finals, Army’s Ibrar Ali knocked out Faisal Hanif of Navy in the first round while PAF’s Dawood Khan defeated Ubaida of Balochistan 5-0.

Meanwhile, in the 4th National Women Championship light flyweight (48-50kg) semi-finals, Army’s Sehar Atif downed Afsheen Javed of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after the latter abandoned the fight in the second round.

In flyweight semi-final, KPT’s Maryam defeated Sindh’s Gul Jabeen 4-1.

In bantamweight semi-final, Komal Akhlaq of AJK surprised Dua Zahra of Army 4-1.