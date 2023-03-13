HBL PSL-8 POINTS TABLE

KARACHI: Pakistan's premier boxer and Asian Games sole medal hope Zohaib Rasheed has set his eyes on the Asian Games...
KARACHI: A seminar on doping was on Sunday conducted under the auspices of Pakistan Boxing Federation on the...
KRANJSKA GORA: Marco Odermatt won the World Cup overall title for the second year running on Sunday when he took...
CHRISTCHURCH: A classy century from Angelo Mathews and the early wicket of Devon Conway kept Sri Lanka’s World...
MADRID: Vinicius Junior scored a fine solo goal as Real Madrid came from behind to beat Espanyol 3-1 and cut...
PARIS: Kylian Mbappe broke away to score a last-minute winner as Paris Saint-Germain beat Brest 2-1 on Saturday, a...