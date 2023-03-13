Children are not your labour

Rising unemployment and poverty are compelling more and more parents to send their children to earn money and pull them out of the school system. As a result, these children are exposed to various kinds of abuse.

I would like to request the government of Pakistan to take effective steps towards eliminating child labour from our society, and creating more awareness among the people about the dangers of this practice, particularly among those who tend to employ underage children.

Fatima Taiyabah Khan

Karachi