Beds at Mardan hospital’s ICUs increased to facilitate patients

MARDAN: The Board of Governors (BoG) Medical Teaching Institute (MTI-Mardan) on Sunday approved to increase the number of beds to 30 at the Intensive Care Units (ICU) in Mardan Medical Complex (MMC) to facilitate patients needing special care.

The decision was taken in a meeting of the BoG held with its Chairman Attaullah Khan in the chair.

The BoG members Dr Fazle Qadir, Arshad Khan, Muhammad Faheem, Nadeem Anwar, Bacha Khan Medical Complex (BKMC) Dean Prof Dr Amjad Ali, Medical Director Prof Dr Imad Hameed, Secretary to BoG Azhar Khan, Director Finance Muhammad Sheraz, Nursing Director Mehrun Nisa and others attended the meeting.

Dr Amjad Ali briefed the meeting about the academic activities at the medical college.

Medical Director Prof Dr Imad Hameed said the number of beds in the hospital had been increased from 520 to 700. He said that new departments i.e. Neurosurgery, Gastroenterology, Pulmonology, Maxillofacial were opened therefore there was a need for increasing the number of ICU beds.

He said that currently, MMC had a 10-bed medical and 6-bed surgical ICU.

The BoG approved to increase the number of beds at both the ICUs to 30.

Dean Prof Dr Amjad Ali, who is also Acting Hospital Director, said that the PC-II for setting up of Burns centre and KINAR was dispatched to the Health Department.

He said feasibility for installation of solar panels had been carried out and work on the project would start soon, adding work on establishment of attendants’ bay was launched.