Under Nawaz guidance: PMLN to introduce new justice system, says Saad

Khawaja Saad Rafique. PID/File

LAHORE: Minister for Railways and Aviation Khwaja Saad Rafique said on Sunday that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN), if elected to power in upcoming elections, would introduce a new judicial system through legislation in the parliament.

Talking to the media after the PMLN workers' convention at Bhatta Chowk here, he said the former prime minister and party supremo Nawaz Sharif would return to the country soon and give an outline of the new justice system and economy.

“Nawaz Sharif is coming back; Babbar Sher [the lion] will be back in the country soon, and the PMLN will bring about a new justice system under his guidance,” added the minister.

Giving a hint, he said the method of appointment of judges would be changed when his party would form a government after the next elections.

Saad said the expulsion of Nawaz Sharif on the basis of an Iqama was a conspiracy. He said democratic culture would have to be introduced in political parties.

He said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan lacked political insight. He regretted that the PTI chief was such a saviour who was doing politics on dead bodies and targeting the establishment.