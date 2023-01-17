 
Khawaja Saad Rafique says disillusioned with polity

PMLN leader and Federal Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique Monday said dynastic politics, establishment and judges hindered the country’s progress

By News Desk
January 17, 2023
Khawaja Saad Rafique. PID/File
LAHORE: PMLN leader and Federal Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique Monday said dynastic politics, establishment and judges hindered the country’s progress.

Talking to a news channel, Saad said he was disappointed by the electoral politics adding that the country could not progress in the presence of a smallpox-ridden democracy. 

The PMLN leader said he was disheartened by a political system where dynastic politics ruled the roost. “The second factor is the involvement of establishment and the third one is the judges, who deliver judgments on the basis of doctrine of necessity. In the presence of such flaws, Pakistan cannot make progress,” he said.

