LAHORE: PMLN leader and Federal Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique Monday said dynastic politics, establishment and judges hindered the country’s progress.
Talking to a news channel, Saad said he was disappointed by the electoral politics adding that the country could not progress in the presence of a smallpox-ridden democracy.
The PMLN leader said he was disheartened by a political system where dynastic politics ruled the roost. “The second factor is the involvement of establishment and the third one is the judges, who deliver judgments on the basis of doctrine of necessity. In the presence of such flaws, Pakistan cannot make progress,” he said.
ISLAMABAD: A local court in the federal capital Monday sent journalist Shahid Aslam, suspected of leaking tax data of...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz is likely to return to Pakistan on January...
LAHORE: Lahore High Court Justice Asim Hafeez on Monday directed quarters concerned to provide an explanation by...
ISLAMABAD: Amid the possibility of granting approval by the federal cabinet for provision of 100 per cent executive...
ISLAMABAD: France will provide a €120 million soft loan for the 128-Megawatt Keyal Khuwar hydropower...
FAISALABAD: Pakistan’s textile exports are expected to improve with $500 million worth of export orders received...
Comments