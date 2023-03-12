8,000 quilts sent to quake victims

PESHAWAR: The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has dispatched over 8,000 quilts through Port Qasim in Karachi for the earthquake victims in Syria and Turkiye.
A press release said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government had purchased around 20,000 quilts for the victims of the earthquake from Syria and Turkiye. The 12,000 quilts would soon be dispatched to Syria and Turkiye.
