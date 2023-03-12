Driver dies in DHA car crash

The driver of a customs officer died in a car crash on the main road of Do Darya in the Defence area on Saturday night.

Azam Rajpur, SHO of the Sahil police station, said that responding to information, police mobiles with a rescue team rushed to the spot and found a car overturned and two persons inside.

The police with the help of rescue team took 28-year-old driver Mehboob to Jinnah Hospital. He died on the spot. A 12-year-old daughter of the customs officer was sitting in the backseat and remained unhurt luckily. The police said Mehboob, was the driver of Customs Collector Faisal Bukhari, a resident of Emmar Heights, DHA.

Investigations showed the driver was driving the car recklessly, due to which the vehicle suddenly overturned. The police removed the damaged vehicle from the road with the help of a lifter.

In the Zaman Town police remit, a person, Javed Khan, was shot dead. Police said the incident took place on Saturday night near the Sunday Bazaar of Korangi No. 3 ½, Raheemabad. During the initial investigation, it was found that two armed men riding on a motorcycle shot and killed the victim and fled. The man suffered bullet wounds to his torso. The police said it was early to confirm the motive behind the murder.