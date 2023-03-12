Suspect arrested for raping teenage girl in Tando Allahyar

Police arrested the main suspect on Saturday, two days after a 17-year-old girl was raped in a village of the Tando Allahyar district.

Four men had kidnapped a girl from her house and one of them sexually assaulted her in a cattle shed in the village of Wariyam Solangi near Chambar tehsil on Thursday night.

According to Arif, son of Muhammad Ramzan Solangi, the complainant who is an uncle of the girl, he woke up to the screams of his niece and saw that she was not in her bed. He said that when he and his sons and nephews reached the livestock shed of Lakadno Solangi near their house, they went inside and saw that three men -- Muhammad Khan, Ali Murad and Akhtar -- were standing there and Shahid, son of Khanu, was sexually assaulting the victim.

According to an FIR registered at the Chambar police station on Saturday, when Arif and his sons and nephews entered the cattle shed, the suspects ran away after seeing them.

The girl told her uncle, “When she got up to go to the bathroom, the accused took her from there and assaulted her by taking her to the cattle shed.”

According to the police, the uncle of the girl took her to the Civil Hospital for a medical check-up and then registered an FIR. The main accused, Shahid, has been arrested and raids are being conducted to arrest his accomplices.

Tando Allahyar SSP Salim Shah took notice of the incident, visited the scene and assured the victim’s family of justice. Speaking to The News, Salim Shah confirmed the arrest of the main accused and said the culprit would be brought to justice.