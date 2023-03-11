Imran says crackdown aimed to kill people, take him to Balochistan

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has alleged that a police crackdown on his residence was aimed at killing people and taking him to Balochistan.
Addressing workers, he said the government wanted to avoid elections by taking action against his activists. “The rulers want to stop me from electioneering while Maryam Nawaz is running her election campaign on taxpayer money. She is being aided every possible way but few people attend her rallies,” he added.
He said the nation was facing a time worse than martial laws in the country. “However, this system cannot last long,” he added.
KARACHI: The Sindh High Court has taken exception to the conduct of Federal Bureau of Revenue officials with regard to...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Friday once again reiterated its concern and asked India for a joint probe into an...
BEIJING: Xi Jinping was handed a third term as Chinese president on Friday, capping a rise that has seen him become...
ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar on Friday said the government had proposed...
QUETTA: The Balochistan High Court suspended on Friday a non-bailable warrant for the arrest of Pakistan...
PESHAWAR: Elders belonging to the merged districts on Friday opposed holding the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly elections...