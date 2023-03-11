Imran says crackdown aimed to kill people, take him to Balochistan

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has alleged that a police crackdown on his residence was aimed at killing people and taking him to Balochistan.

Addressing workers, he said the government wanted to avoid elections by taking action against his activists. “The rulers want to stop me from electioneering while Maryam Nawaz is running her election campaign on taxpayer money. She is being aided every possible way but few people attend her rallies,” he added.

He said the nation was facing a time worse than martial laws in the country. “However, this system cannot last long,” he added.