Qureshi says he will lead PTI if Imran arrested

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said he will lead the party if Imran Khan was arrested.
Talking to the media after securing interim bail in a hooliganism case, Qureshi said that the PTI was the only party that respected the law and state institutions.
“We have always respected the judiciary and will continue to do so in the future,” he added.
To a question, Qureshi said: “I will take responsibility for the party in case our party chairman Imran Khan is arrested”. He also slammed the Punjab Police for “torturing to death” PTI worker Ali Bilal.
