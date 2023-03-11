Nation to never forgive Saqib Nisar, Panama bench: Maryam

FAISALABAD: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) Senior Vice President and Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz has said the nation will never forgive former chief justice Saqib Nisar and other members of the bench who convicted Nawaz Sharif illegally in the Panama Papers scam.

Addressing the PMLN convention at Al-Fateh ground on Friday, she said: “I say this to Panama bench and Saqib Nisar, you must listen to this... this nation will never forgive you, no matter how many explanations you offer on Sadiq and Ameen.”

Maryam said the Panama bench had not only committed the crime of expelling Nawaz Sharif from the Prime Minister’s House but also bringing to power a miscreant, foul-mouthed and watch thief, and the nation would never forgive the bench members and their generations.

She said Nawaz Sharif had left his decision to Allah and today all the characters of the conspiracy hatched against him are being exposed one by one. She said whenever a conspirator is caught among those who toppled Nawaz Sharif’s government, “he says that so-and-so was with me”. Maryam said she did not need to name anyone because they themselves were naming each other. She revealed that Nawaz Sharif had been poisoned in jail.

She said the establishment had removed the garbage bag from the head and Imran Khan’s facilitators were gone one by one, even they were running away, leaving their shoes behind. She said the election was coming, and “you have not only to contest the election, but to win the election, but before the election, some decisions are yet to be made”.

She said whether the people of Faisalabad accept the 200 appearances of Nawaz Sharif on the one side and two appearances of watch thief Imran Khan on the other side, years long imprisonment of the leaders of PMLN on one side and on the other side Ladla should be given bails in every case daily.

On the one hand, Nawaz Sharif should be disqualified for not taking a salary from his son and, on the other hand, the miscreant should be given a certificate of Sadiq and Ameen despite the presence of Tyrian White case. She added that to-date in the history of Pakistan, no watch thief had become the prime minister, but this watch thief was also a money-launderer.

“He himself is a thief and his wife is also a thief, who used to ask for five carat diamond rings for signing the file. Bogus case of Panama on the one side, and foreign funding case, Toshakhana cases and illegitimate daughter cases on the other side: this is not acceptable to us,” Maryam thundered.

She said that a drug-addict was imposed on the nation, whose economic vision was not more than the eggs, chickens, calves and hemp.

“This is the first jackal that has advanced females to protect itself. On the other hand, Nawaz Sharif had become a shield in front of his party workers by courting arrest, along with his daughter,” Maryam added.