Belgian government bans TikTok on official phones

BRUSSELS: Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo on Friday banned federal officials from using TikTok on their work phones, making his the latest country to take steps against the Chinese app.
A number of national governments in Europe have already restricted TikTok for government employees, over fears the authorities in Beijing could use the video-sharing network to access sensitive user data. The European Union´s governing institutions also told staff in recent weeks to purge the app from smartphones and laptops used for work purposes.
“We shouldn´t be naive: TikTok is a Chinese business that is currently obliged to cooperate with the Chinese intelligence services,” De Croo said. The Belgian move -- in place for a preliminary six months -- follows a risk assessment into potential espionage by the country´s cybersecurity and intelligence agencies.
BOGOTA: Some 5,000 female prisoners in Colombia who are either impoverished or the heads of single parent households...
TBILISI: Georgia´s parliament voted on Friday to drop controversial new legislation, which it earlier approved in an...
ROME: Italy´s navy and coastguard said on Friday they were racing to save some 1,300 migrants in difficulty in the...
LOS ANGELES: A newly formed Pacific storm swept into California on Friday as forecasters warned of flooding from heavy...
OTTAWA: Canada on Friday launched consultations on its plan to introduce a foreign agent registry, following several...
BRUSSELS: Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo on Friday banned federal officials from using TikTok on their work...