Tree plantation drive inaugurated

LAKKI MARWAT: The district administration with support of the forest department and by scouts association planted over 500 plants in the district headquarters complex Tajazai here on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner Abdul Hadi inaugurated the tree plantation drive by sowing a seedling in the DHQ complex.

The forest department southern circle Bannu conservator Saleem Khan Marwat, AC Tariq Mehmood, additional ACs Sultan Noorduddin Ahmer and Awais Khan, SDFO Naqeebullah Khan, ADEO Ihsanullah, rescue service emergency officer Atif Sardar, students and scouts also took part in activity and planted saplings. Saleem Marwat briefed the deputy commissioner about his department’s initiatives to increase forest cover in the region.

He said that the forest department would plant around 1.5 million plants during the current spring season.