Security plan for Mela Chiraghan

LAHORE:Lahore police Friday formed a coordinated security plan to ensure safety of the participants of 435th Urs of Hazrat Madhu Lal Hussain and Mela Chiraghan.

According to the spokesperson of Lahore police, more than 1,000 police officers and personnel, including two SPs and four DSPs will be deployed for the security of Mela Chiraghan. More than 40 lady constables will also be on duty to check the security of women. The CCPO Lahore said full security will be provided to devotees. He said apart from this, police personnel in plain clothes will also keep a close watch on suspicious persons and activities during the Mela Chiraghan. He directed the Dolphin Squad, Police Response Unit and Elite Force teams to conduct effective patrolling in and around the shrine. He said the devotees and visitors should be allowed to enter the shrine only after going through a three-level checking mechanism. Use of walk-through gates, metal detectors, and barriers should be ensured for checking and security, he added.