‘Watch thief’ again skips court appearance: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD: Taking a jibe at the PTI Chairman Imran Khan, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb Thursday said the ‘foreign-funded Toshakhana thief’, responsible for the return of terrorism in the country, did not appear in the court again using the pretext of security.
In a tweet, she said there was no security problem for the “Avoid the Judiciary” movement, but if the court summoned him, he made excuses for disability and old age. The minister said the ‘video link jackal’ will not present himself for accountability because he was also “a foreign agent and a watch thief.”
