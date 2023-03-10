Electricity workers demand security

LAHORE: Electricity/ Wapda workers held a protest rally Thursday under the aegis of All Pakistan Wapda Hydro Electric Workers Union CBA. They demanded the Prime Minister help stop fatal accidents of line staff during the performance of their official duties due to serious shortage of field staff.

No less than 66 members of line staff have lost their lives due to accidents and far more met with accidents in the year 2022. While the government recruited officers, there has been no recruitment of field staff for the last six years. Old hands have been retiring and quantum of work increasing by the day, adding to the sufferings of the workers.

The workers also demanded the premier provide security to electricity field staff during the course of prevention of theft of electricity against lawless elements. Although more than 50,000 FIRs were lodged against the lawless elements, not a single accused was convicted. On the other hand, three members of the field staff were killed in Islamabad last year while trying to prevent electricity theft.

The workers demanded not to privatise 747 Guddu Thermal Power House and distribution companies. Since the experience of private independent power houses and private distribution companies of Multan and Rawalpindi had miserably failed earlier. They demanded raise in wages proportionate to price-hike.