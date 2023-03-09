Maryam for Gen Faiz’s court martial

PML-N Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif at a rally in Gujranwala. — AFP/ file

ISLAMABAD: Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Vice President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN), on Wednesday demanded the court martial of former Director-General of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), Lt Gen (retd) Faiz Hameed.

In an interview on Wednesday, Maryam alleged that Faiz had played a role in destabilising the country by weakening the PMLN government for two years and supporting Imran Khan’s government for four years.

Maryam stressed the need for exemplary punishment for Faiz to ensure that no one would dare play any “unconstitutional role” in the future. She stated that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif made the people believe that everything was good within the constitutional limits and that whoever goes beyond the constitutional role would have to pay the price for it.

Maryam added that she was not in favour of targeting any institution, but she believed that institutions should hold accountable all those who bring disrepute to them.

During the interview, she also criticised former Chief Justice Saqib Nisar, calling him the “biggest criminal of the nation.” The PMLN leader accused Nisar of being influenced by military officials during his time on the bench. She said that Nisar was sitting on the highest seat of justice in the country, but a colonel and a brigadier used to give him instructions. “General Faiz used to give him instructions and he did not refuse to meet him,” she claimed.

Maryam also accused Nisar of doing a great injustice to the nation and the elected prime minister, Nawaz Sharif. “What Saqib Nisar did to the nation and what he did to an elected prime minister Nawaz Sharif was a great injustice. Even greater injustice was imposing an incompetent, wicked and unworthy person on this nation. Saqib Nisar can no longer attend public gatherings,” she added.

She further stated that the nation cannot progress without handing out exemplary punishment to individuals who undermine the constitutional process.