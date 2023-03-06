Have evidence against Faiz Hameed not Bajwa: Maryam

PML-N Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif at a rally in Gujranwala. — AFP/ file

PML-N Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz says that she does not have evidence related to former army chief General (retired) Qamar Javed Bajwa, but has evidence related to Lieutenant General (retired) Faiz Hameed, the former director-general of the Inter Services Intelligence.

Nawaz while speaking on Geo News programme 'Naya Pakistan' said that no movement was a bigger failure than the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) 'Jail Bharo Tehreek (court arrest movement)'. "They [PTI leadership] kept telling their workers to fill up the jails and were sitting at home themselves out of fear," she said.

"Imran Khan said the 'Jail Bharo Tehreek' was successful, but I have never seen such a failed movement in history," she said, adding that the PTI chair had plastered his leg for fear of going to jail.

Her remarks against Imran came after high drama continued at the PTI chair's Zaman Park residence for hours on Sunday after the Islamabad Police arrived there for his arrest in the Toshakhana case and he successfully evaded his capture.

Later, Imran came down hard on state institutions while addressing party workers and supporters, who had participated in his 'Jail Bharo Tehreek'. Interestingly, Imran Khan’s chief of staff Senator Shibli Faraz had claimed earlier that the PTI chief was not present at his Zaman Park residence. The deposed prime minister — who was ousted from power in April last year — vented his rage while addressing the party workers and supporters. In a fiery speech, the PTI chairman said that he had neither knelt before any institution or person nor would let the nation do so.

'No comparison between Nawaz and Imran'

Maryam Nawaz said there was no comparison between [former prime minister] Nawaz Sharif and Imran Khan as Nawaz was a "brave person because he faced jail in a bad condition while Imran Khan had never been to jail".

She also ridiculed Imran on social media for avoiding arrest by the Islamabad Police. In a tweet, she asked her father and party supremo Nawaz Sharif to lend some bravery to "coward" Imran Khan to face the courts of law instead of hiding at his residence in Lahore.

She tagged Nawaz Sharif and said: “Listen @NawazSharifMNS, please lend a little courage to Imran Khan.”

She said the "lion" [Nawaz Sharif] was innocent; he came to Pakistan from London, holding her daughter’s [Maryam Nawaz’s] hand and presented himself for arrest.

“If a jackal is a thief, he hides behind other’s daughters and uses them as a shield for fear of his arrest,” she said and added that the nation had now come to know the difference between a lion and a jackal.

"Imran Khan is hiding his daughter and lied in an official declaration form. They were caught taking money from Israel and India in foreign funding and they did not spend even a day in jail," she said.

'Faiz Hameed’s remnants in institution still supporting Imran'

Remnants of Lt General (retd) Faiz Hameed still exist in the institution and are supporting Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan till date, Maryam went on, adding that the evidence had already come to fore in the audio leaks.

“He is still being facilitated by the remnants of the previous establishment, as their interests are interlinked,” Maryam said.



Meanwhile, she said she was not waiting for Lt Gen (retd) Faiz’s retirement.

Earlier, commenting on Khan’s resistance to appear in court for the numerous cases against him, Maryam had said this was the first time she had witnessed that a politician was not adhering to court orders despite repetitive reminders. She had added that the judiciary had judges who were honest and full of integrity, but there still existed “some remnants” of the former ISI chief through which “they operated”.

“Not the institution, but some people are supporting Imran,” she had elaborated, claiming that the cricketer-turned-politician was still involved in “deals”.