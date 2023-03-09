Chairman KPT National Boxing Championship begins today

KARACHI: All teams arrived here on Wednesday and the Chairman KPT 40th Men and 4th Women National Boxing Championship will begin here at the Jinnah Hall of the KPT Sports Complex on Thursday (today).

“Yes all teams have reached today. Punjab was a bit late but eventually made it and the event will begin tomorrow,” Pakistan Boxing Federation (PBF) secretary Col Nasir Tung told 'The News'. “The event will begin at 2pm but its formal opening will be at 5pm,” he said.

Chairman KPT Tariq Huda will be the chief guest. The opening will also be attended by PBF president and Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) secretary general Khalid Mehmood.

Nasir said that the draws were also held and 175 boxers – 130 men and 45 women – will showcase their skills in the competitions which will last until March 14.

The men will compete in 13 weight categories while the women will feature in seven. Besides the armed forces and the four provinces, WAPDA, Railways, KPT, Police, Higher Education Commission (HEC), Islamabad and AJK will feature in the event.

This is after 28 long years that KPT will be organising the event since it last hosted the national boxing event in 1995.