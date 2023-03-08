Imran most popular leader in Pakistan: survey

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has emerged as the most popular leader in the country as 61% Pakistanis gave him a positive rating, according to a nationwide survey conducted by Gallup Pakistan.
According to the survey, the second position was shared by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) supremo Nawaz Sharif and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto with 36pc Pakistanis having a good opinion about them.
PML-N Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz was given a 34pc positive rating. The survey report said 32% of Pakistanis rated Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif positively. JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman received a 31% positive rating. Former president and PPP Co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari was rated positively by 27%.
The survey was conducted in the first 20 days of February, with around 2,000 respondents covering urban and rural areas in all the four provinces of Pakistan.
