Afghan delegation due soon: Asif

ISLAMABAD: Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said Tuesday that an official delegation from Afghanistan was due in Pakistan soon for continuation of talks related to issues, including regional security and counter-terrorism measures.

In a press conference, he said Afghanistan should not be used by terrorists in accordance with the Doha Agreement, a peace agreement signed in February 2020 between the US and Taliban to bring an end to the 2001-2021 war in Afghanistan.

“We asked them to honour the accord and they agreed,” the minister added. Asif said Pakistan had fought hard to rein in terrorism and vowed the government would do so again. “We will fight as we did in the past.”

He said people who agreed to fight “America’s war” in the 80s would be held to account.