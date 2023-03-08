‘Joint efforts to make campuses smoke-free’

LAHORE: Caretaker Provincial Health Minister Dr Javed Akram has lamented that, unfortunately, smoking has been introduced as a fashion among students in the educational institutions in country. “We expressed our resolve to see Pakistan as a smoking-free country,” he said while visiting the photo exhibition on behalf of the students regarding the prevention of smoking and participated as a chief guest in the awareness seminar organised at University of Home Economics, Gulberg. The minister said that the scourge of smoking had spread its claws in this society. All the stakeholders of the society have to play their key role in making the educational institutions smoke-free. One person's smoking affects the whole family. Eradicating smoking from educational institutions has become a mission. Smoking causes a healthy person to suffer from various diseases, including heart attack and cancer.