Careem women bikers launched

KARACHI: On the occasion of International Women’s Day, Careem announces plans to launch a new women-driven motorbike service, catering exclusively to its female customers. The service would commence in Karachi and make its way to other cities in Pakistan, a statement said on Tuesday.

The service includes two models - part-time (5 hours) and full-time (10 hours) - for which Careem guarantees a monthly payment of Rs30,000 and Rs50,000 respectively. In addition to this, Careem is offering women motorbike Captains 0 percent commission, bonuses and guarantees as well as priority access to Careem’s safety and security helpline.

Currently, more than 1,700 women Captains drive Careem customers across multiple car types on the platform. Careem is incentivising all its women Captains across all car types by offering special bonuses, making it lucrative for them to work on the platform.

Commenting on the new service, Imran Saleem, General Manager - Ride Hailing at Careem Pakistan, said, “Women are an integral part of our society and constitute a large number of our overall customer base. Careem’s women-driven motorbike service will help our female customers to break barriers through access to safe, reliable and affordable transport.”