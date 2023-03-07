Cultural event kicks off at KUST

KOHAT: A colourful cultural event kicked off at the Kohat University of Science and Technology. The two-day event titled ‘Pakistan culture’ was inaugurated by KUST Vice-Chancellor Sardar Khan.
The male and female students from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab had set up stalls to showcase cultural items. The students from Peshawar, Lakki Marwat, Karak and other parts of KP and Punjab presented cultural performances at the drumbeat that was enjoyed by the students, faculty members and visitors alike. Talking to reporters, Vice-Chancellor Sardar Khan said that cultural events were beneficial for the students as these provided them with entertainment.
He said that it was also providing an opportunity to the students to know about each other’s cultures and traditions. KUST Registrar Tariq Khan said that students from KP, Punjab and elsewhere in Pakistan were studying at the university, which presented the beautiful cultures of the country on the premises of the high seat of learning.
