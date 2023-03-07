New NAB chairman assumes charge

ISLAMABAD: Newly appointed National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Lt. General (Retd) Nazir Ahmed has assumed the office of Chairman NAB on Monday.
With the assuming of the office of NAB chairman, the briefings were given to by the different divisions of the NAB at the NAB Headquarters. He was also given the briefings on the details of the pending references in the different accountability courts, working of the different NAB departments and division as well administrative issues of the NAB.
Earlier, four retired army officers were appointed as NAB chairman that and among them are Lieutenant General (Retd) Muhammad Amjad, Lieutenant General (Retd) Khalid Maqbool, Lieutenant General (Retd) Hafeez Munir, Lieutenant General (Retd) Shahid Aziz while one from Navy Admiral (Retd) Fasih Bukhari.
LT General (Retd) Nazir Ahmed appointed as NAB Chairman on Saturday following the consensus reached between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Opposition leader in the National Assembly Raja Riaz.
