LHC dismisses contempt plea against Maryam, Tarar

Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar (L), PMLN Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz (R).—APP/Online/file

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday dismissed as non-maintainable a set of petitions including a plea against PMLN leader Maryam Nawaz for contemptuous remarks against superior courts’ judges and scandalizing the judiciary. As proceedings commenced, Justice Shujaat Ali Khan, after hearing arguments of the petitioner’s counsel, first reserved the decision and then announced that the pleas filed against Maryam, Azam Nazir Tarar and others are dismissed. However, the petitioner’s counsel Rana Shahid could not satisfy the court over how the pleas

were maintainable and how a case containing contemptuous remarks against superior courts’ judges could be heard in the Lahore High Court. He informed the court that Maryam had allegedly spoken the contemptuous remarks six times during a speech she delivered at a party workers convention in Sargodha on February 23, which most Pakistani television channels aired. He contended that Maryam scandalized the superior court before the whole country and committed contempt offences. He requested the court to summon her and proceedings be initiated against her to bring her to book in accordance with the law.