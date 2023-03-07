LHC dismisses contempt plea against Maryam, Tarar

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday dismissed as non-maintainable a set of petitions including a plea against PMLN leader Maryam Nawaz for contemptuous remarks against superior courts’ judges and scandalizing the judiciary. As proceedings commenced, Justice Shujaat Ali Khan, after hearing arguments of the petitioner’s counsel, first reserved the decision and then announced that the pleas filed against Maryam, Azam Nazir Tarar and others are dismissed. However, the petitioner’s counsel Rana Shahid could not satisfy the court over how the pleas
were maintainable and how a case containing contemptuous remarks against superior courts’ judges could be heard in the Lahore High Court. He informed the court that Maryam had allegedly spoken the contemptuous remarks six times during a speech she delivered at a party workers convention in Sargodha on February 23, which most Pakistani television channels aired. He contended that Maryam scandalized the superior court before the whole country and committed contempt offences. He requested the court to summon her and proceedings be initiated against her to bring her to book in accordance with the law.
KOHAT: A colourful cultural event kicked off at the Kohat University of Science and Technology. The two-day event...
ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan Monday requested the Supreme Court ...
LAHORE: The most famous residential address in Lahore these days is Zaman Park, where former premier and the 1992...
ISLAMABAD: Newly appointed National Accountability Bureau Chairman Lt. General Nazir Ahmed has assumed the office of...
ISLAMABAD: Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja has said that the Election Commission of Pakistan is...
KABUL: Afghan universities reopened on Monday after a winter break, but only men returned to class with a...
Comments