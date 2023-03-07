Heads join to salvage country

Islamabad: A group of intellectuals, who gathered at the auspices of Allama Iqbal Council, urged the political, military and judicial leadership to come out of their egoistic circles and join heads to salvage of the country, says a press release.

The meeting was attended by Chairman Allama Iqbal Council Zulfiqar Cheema, Justice (r) Mujahid Mustqim, (r) General Naeem Lodhi, Ambassador Rizwan Qazi, Chief of Al Khidmat Ch. Abdul Shakoor, former IG Pervez Rathore, former chairman Pemra Mian Javed, Commissioner Income Tax Nasir Khan, ex-general secretory of PTI Akbar S. Babar, Ambassador Abdul Basit, Columnist Khurshid Nadeem and a prominent industrialists and educationists.

The participants urged for a grand dialogue where a few basic issues must be agreed upon, system for appointment of high court judges is faulty and should be reformed. Judicial Service of Pakistan be introduced. Local bodies system be strengthened. Any construction on the cultivable land must be banned.

To ensure transparency and fairness in accountability, chief of NAB, FIA and FBR should be appointed by a search committee and not by the politicians.

Pakistani politics be confined to the country only and overseas Pakistani should participate in the host country’s politics only. The participants urged the Govt. to make the procedure for transfer dollar to the banks easy and less cumbersome. The participants stated that only those persons can change the destiny of the country who are clean, competent and courageous.