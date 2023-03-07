‘Better health facilities being ensured’

LAHORE: A meeting was held in the Department of Specialized Health Care and Medical Education under the chairmanship of Health Minister Dr Javed Akram, which reviewed medical facilities being provided to the patients in the government teaching hospitals of Punjab.

Secretary SHC&MED Dr Ahmed Javed Qazi, Special Secretary Shoaib Jadoon, Additional Secretary Admin Muhammad Ashraf and Deputy Secretary Admin Muhammad Abu Bakar attended the meeting.

Dr Javed Akram said, “We are trying to provide better health facilities to the people of Punjab. Under the leadership of the CM, we are trying to improve the health facilities for the people. In Cardiology Hospitals of Punjab, credit of providing facility of primary angioplasty to the patients goes to the caretaker government. Indiscriminate actions are being taken against the quacks the enemies of humanity in Punjab. Those who extort money from innocent people do not deserve any discount. We want to digitize the government hospitals of Punjab. Chest pain and heart failure clinics will also be established in the government teaching hospitals of Punjab. Medical experts from all over the world will participate in the three-day international conference will be held by the Pakistan Society of Internal Medicine from March 10 to 12.”

He said, “We have to make healthy policies to lay the foundation of a healthy society. In Punjab Institute of Cardiology, we are going to build a state of the art preventive cardiology department. We will not tolerate negligence in the treatment of patients in any government hospital in Punjab.”

‘More funds needed to promote research culture’: Punjab University's School of Biological Sciences (SBS) has kicked off three-day international conference on “Trends in Biological Sciences” here on Monday.

On this occasion, Chairman Pakistan Science Foundation Prof Dr Shahid Baig, Director General School of Biological Sciences Prof Dr Sadaf Naz, nationally and internationally renowned scientists, researchers, faculty members and a large number of students were present.

In his address, Dr Shahid Baig lauded the efforts of the organisers for organising such a meaningful conference. He said that the scientists of the SBS were playing their role in research on modern trends in relevant fields.

He said that more investment is needed to deal with the challenges faced by the science sector in the country and to promote a world-class research culture. While welcoming the guests, Dr Sadaf Naz said that the purpose of the conference was to provide a platform to the scientists where they can share their experiences with each other. She said that the School of Biological Sciences has been playing its role in research on genetic disorders, environmental pollution, infectious diseases, cancer treatment, bio-pharmaceutical products and industrial enzymes.