Two incomes

Pensions are an unfunded liability of the government that keeps on increasing at a sharp rate. The scheme of post-retirement pensions is founded on the premise that upon retirement, government employees would have no alternate source of earning to meet their living expenses. But, it is a colonial legacy when pensions were justified due to meagre salaries and limited opportunities for alternate sources of income in a public-sector dominated economy. However, nowadays, many such retirees get reemployed in government or private sector organizations directly or indirectly on a contractual basis.
Their post-retirement earnings often far exceed their government salaries. Under such circumstances, any pensions are hardly justified and put an undue burden on government finances. Retirees ought to prove that they have no alternative sources of income before they draw a government pension. And if they are already required to do so, the government needs to do better at verifying their claims.
Tipoo Sultan
Rawalpindi
Although a clear decision about the elections in Punjab and KP has been announced by the Supreme Court, the whole...
Pathetic is the word that pops into mind when witnessing the violent student conflicts at our higher education...
Earlier this week on the 27th of March, the clash between two student groups in Quaid-e-Azam University led to havoc...
Reports have revealed that former women’s national hockey team player Shahida Raza, who drowned along with several...
This letter refers to the article ‘Making good with the neighbour’ by Abdul Sattar. The writer outlines how...
Hyperinflation has put the middle classes under tremendous stress, with many unable to make ends meet. Traditionally,...
Comments