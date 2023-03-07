This letter refers to the article ‘Making good with the neighbour’ (March 4, 2023) by Abdul Sattar. The writer outlines how Pakistan can have better relations with India. There are tremendous benefits to having better relations with India, particularly on the economic and national security fronts.

In fact, it is hard to think of any benefits from continuing with the present hostile and constrained approach. The writer’s suggestions are thus low-hanging fruit and we would be wise to grab them.

Zakeer Zakreeya

Awaran