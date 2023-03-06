Man dies in Bannu IED blast

PESHAWAR: A man martyred and two others were injured in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast near Bakakhel Mandi in Bannu on Sunday.

Police said the devise, planted in a motorcycle, detonated causing the martyrdom of a citizen identified as Khan Muhammad, while Arif Khan and Zahid were injured. Police cordoned off the area after the incident and started a search operation. The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital where their situation was stated to be stable.